Ledbetter (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Ledbetter now finishes the afternoon having collected three tackles before his departure due to a knee injury. Michael Dogbe and Manny Jones are currently in line for expanded defensive line roles along with J.J. Watt.
