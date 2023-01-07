The Cardinals placed Ledbetter (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
Ledbetter was forced out with a knee injury during last Sunday's loss to Atlanta. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 25-year-old will now look to improve his health heading into the upcoming offseason, as Arizona has already been eliminated from this season's playoffs. Ledbetter logged 22 tackles and one sack across 14 appearances, and his absence will leave J.J. Watt, Michael Dogbe and Manny Jones as the Cardinals' only available defensive ends Week 18.
