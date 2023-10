Ledbetter (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bengals, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

The 26-year-old will miss his second consecutive game after starting each of the first three contests. Across 141 defensive snaps, Ledbetter has 12 tackles and one sack. Kevin Strong, Leki Fotu and Dante Stills started on Arizona's defensive line in Week 4.