Coach Jonathan Gannon said Ledbetter (finger) will not play in Sundays Week 4 game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ledbetter started all three of the Cardinals' first three games, seeing action on 141 defensive snaps and 14 more on special teams. He's recorded 12 tackles and one sack. Leki Fotu and Roy Lopez figure to see increased work on the interior of Arizona's defensive line.