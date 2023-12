The Cardinals placed Ledbetter (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

Ledbetter suffered a season-ending knee injury in last week's loss to the Bears and will finish the year on the injured list. 2023 was Ledbetter's first season as a full-time starter, as he started all 12 games he appeared in after starting just four games across his first three seasons. Ledbetter finishes the year with a career-high 46 tackles (21 solo) and 1.5 sacks.