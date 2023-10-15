Ledbetter (finger) is active for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ledbetter missed the last two games due to a finger injury. He'll slot back into his starting spot at defensive tackle alongside Leki Fotu. Ledbetter has 12 tackles and a sack in three games so far this season.
