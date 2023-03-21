Ledbetter re-signed with the Cardinals on a one year deal Tuesday, Darren Urban of team's official site reports.

Ledbetter, who was an exclusive rights free agent, signed his tender and will now return to Arizona for the 2023 season. After playing in just a couple of games over the course of his first two seasons, the 2019 undrafted free agent appeared in 14 games this past year, logging 22 tackles (10 solo) and a sack before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury prior to Week 18. With the Cardinals lacking depth along the defensive line, the 25-year-old should have an ample opportunity to build off of his productive 2022 campaign.