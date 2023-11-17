Ledbetter (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ledbetter will be sidelined for his third game this season in Week 11, this time due to a shoulder injury. In his stead, 2022 third-rounder Cameron Thomas could see an expanded workload on the defensive line Sunday.
