Cardinals' Jonathan Ward: Heading to Arizona
Ward signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
During four seasons at Central Michigan, Ward had an up-and-down career, reaching 1,000 rushing yards in both 2017 and 2019 while combining for 412 yards on the ground in 2016 and 2018. Issues with fumbles -- he had seven in his last two seasons, losing six -- and pass protection seem to be to blame, but Ward does bring versatility as a pass catcher to the pro ranks, posting 98 receptions for 909 yards in 42 games. He'll seemingly compete with D.J. Foster for what could be the final RB spot on the Cardinals' roster.
