Ward (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's preseason game against the Ravens.
Ward was busy before getting hurt, rushing three times for 11 yards while adding a 27-yard catch and returning three kickoffs for 90 yards. His ability to contribute on both offense and special teams has Ward in contention for a roster spot, though this injury could put a dent in those hopes. The 24-year-old running back will try to heal up in time for Saturday's preseason finale in Tennessee.
