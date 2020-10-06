The Cardinals signed Ward off their practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Ward was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster both of the Cardinals' last two games, only for him to revert back to the practice squad afterward. Teams can only exercise this right two times with players, so Arizona is bringing Ward up to the active roster to serve as a regular on special teams. When it comes to offense, Ward likely needs an injury to one of Kenyan Drake or Chase Edmonds to get on the field otherwise.