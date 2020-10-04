site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jonathan Ward: Jumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
The Cardinals promoted Ward to the active roster Saturday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
For a second straight week, Ward has been elevated from the practice squad. He played exclusively on special teams in Week 3 and will likely handle a similar workload Sunday against the Panthers.
