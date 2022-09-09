Ward (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ward was limited Wednesday and Thursday but logged a full practice Friday and will be good to go for Week 1. The third-year running back has appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons, but he's operated primarily on special teams.
