Ward (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ward exited the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Eagles early with a hamstring injury and he will now miss a minimum of four weeks while on IR. The Cardinals added both Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to their practice squad, providing additional depth behind James Conner (ribs) and Eno Benjamin heading into Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
