Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Ward (shoulder) remains day-to-day, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
Ward injured his shoulder during Arizona's second exhibition game, which he finished with 128 all-purpose yards, and didn't suit up for the preseason finale. However, he still made the team's 53-man roster, suggesting the shoulder issue isn't too serious. The third-year pro has appeared in 27 games over the past two seasons in Arizona, playing mostly on special teams.
