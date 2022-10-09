Ward won't return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a hamstring injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ward was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game in the second half, although the extent of his injury isn't yet clear. His next chance to play will be next Sunday against the Seahawks.
