Ward carried the ball six times for 15 yards and two touchdowns and caught both his targets for 26 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Bengals.

The third-year player out of Central Michigan was the second running back into the game for Arizona after Eno Benjamin, and Ward made the most of his opportunity by scoring a pair of one-yard TDs in the second quarter. His work on special teams could ensure he has a spot on the 53-man roster, but Ward's role on offense will likely be minimal as he seems to be at best No. 5 on the depth chart behind James Conner, Darrel Williams, Benjamin and rookie Keaontay Ingram.