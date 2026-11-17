Head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Burch (knee) will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Burch suffered an MCL injury to his left knee while on kickoff coverage in the first quarter of Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Rams. The second-year defensive end will end the 2025 campaign with 19 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 10 regular-season games. Burch will turn his focus toward being fully healthy for the 2027 season, and his absence means Darius Robinson and Eku Leota will both take on more rotational snaps on the Cardinals' defensive line.