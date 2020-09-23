Hicks compiled 10 tackles (eight solo) and a tackle for loss during Sunday's 30-15 victory versus Washington.
One week removed from posting a pedestrian (for Hicks) six tackles, he got on track with his first double-digit tally of the season. In his first campaign in a Cardinals uniform in 2019, he reached that threshold in nine of 16 games while playing every single defensive snap. On this latter point, Hicks actually missed five of 66 defensive snaps Week 2, but no health concern has yet been mentioned for the formerly injury-prone linebacker.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Picks up six tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Finishes third in tackles in 2019•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Six tackles in upset victory•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Will play Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury•