Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Accrues just six tackles in Week 5
Hicks had a season-low six tackles during Sunday's 26-23 win in Cincinnati.
After accumulating double-digit stops and pacing the Cardinals each of the first four games of the season, Hicks ranked in a tie for fourth among his teammates in the category Week 5. Despite the lacking output, he sits behind only IDP regulars Luke Kuechly and Blake Martinez with 54 tackles on the season. Look for Hicks to bounce back Sunday against the Falcons.
