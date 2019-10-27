Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Active Sunday vs. Saints
Hicks (calf) is active for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hicks was held out of practice early in the week but returned in a limited fashion Friday. The linebacker has played ever defensive snap for the Cardinals this season and his absence would've opened up a significant hole for the team. If he's ultimately limited at all look for Dennis Gardeck or Joe Walker to pick up a few extra snaps.
