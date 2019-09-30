Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: All over field during Week 4 loss
Hicks collected 12 total tackles and half a sack during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Seattle.
The offseason signing of Hicks has proven to be a lucrative one so far, as the former Eagle has collected double-digit tackles in each of his first four games with the Cardinals, while registering two tackles for loss, one pass deflection and two QB hits. In Week 5, he and the Arizona front seven will be tasked with slowing down a previously-productive Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who is off to a slow start with 2.7 yards per carry through his first three appearances of 2019.
