Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Another 10 tackles

Hicks made 10 tackles (seven solo) during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers.

Hicks has recorded at least 10 tackles in six of nine contests this season. The fifth-year pro is one of the top IDP performers of the year, and he's primed for a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 10.

