Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Another 10 tackles
Hicks made 10 tackles (seven solo) during Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers.
Hicks has recorded at least 10 tackles in six of nine contests this season. The fifth-year pro is one of the top IDP performers of the year, and he's primed for a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 10.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Piles up 10 stops•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Active Sunday vs. Saints•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Wears questionable tag•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Picks off pass Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Accrues just six tackles in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...