Hicks had nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass defense during Sunday's 30-10 road victory versus the Jets.

For the fourth time in five games this season, Hicks played every defensive snap for the Cardinals. But heavy usage has resulted in mixed results for Hicks. Between Week 1 and Week 3, he totaled 11 tackles (seven solo). In the other three contests, though, he notched at least nine each time en route to 31 (23 solo). Despite some inconsistency, Hicks leads Arizona's defense and sits in a tie for ninth in the NFL with his 42 tackles.