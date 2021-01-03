Hicks (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Hicks won't return to Sunday's game after suffering a neck injury. Isaiah Simmons and De'Vondre Campbell will likely play most of the defensive snaps as the 28-year-old linebacker will not rejoin the Cardinals during this matchup.
