Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury

Hicks didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.

With four double-digit tackle performances to his name through seven games, Hicks sits in a tie for third in the category in the entire NFL with divisional rival Bobby Wagner. Moreover, Hicks has compiled four pass defenses, two forced fumbles one interception and 0.5 sack. The move from Philly to Arizona has boosted his prospects as an IDP, but it should be noted that Hicks was injury-prone as an Eagle, missing 21 of a possible 64 regular-season games. As a result, his activity level will be important to note as the week goes on.

