Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury
Hicks didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.
With four double-digit tackle performances to his name through seven games, Hicks sits in a tie for third in the category in the entire NFL with divisional rival Bobby Wagner. Moreover, Hicks has compiled four pass defenses, two forced fumbles one interception and 0.5 sack. The move from Philly to Arizona has boosted his prospects as an IDP, but it should be noted that Hicks was injury-prone as an Eagle, missing 21 of a possible 64 regular-season games. As a result, his activity level will be important to note as the week goes on.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Picks off pass Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Accrues just six tackles in Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: All over field during Week 4 loss•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Makes 10 tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.