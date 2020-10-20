Hicks had 10 (five solo) tackles, including two for a loss, in Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

Hicks has recorded at least five tackles in every game this season. This week he doubled that number and played 97 percent of the defensive snaps. The middle linebacker has developed into a consistently solid IDP asset and should be primed for another successful day against the Seahawks on Sunday. In 2019, Hicks recorded 18 tackles in two matchups with the Seahawks.