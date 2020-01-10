Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Finishes third in tackles in 2019
Hicks ranked third in the NFL with 150 tackles (93 solo) in 16 games during the 2019 campaign.
Just three stops ahead of teammate Budda Baker, Hicks also tacked on nine pass defenses, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. The production was a far cry from the four-year stint to begin his career with the Eagles, which was plagued by injuries (he played 43 of a possible 64 contests). Assuming the change of scenery has stabilized his medical chart, Hicks will be among the top IDPs to target for the 2020 season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Six tackles in upset victory•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Will play Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Quiet day against Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.