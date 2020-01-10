Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Finishes third in tackles in 2019

Hicks ranked third in the NFL with 150 tackles (93 solo) in 16 games during the 2019 campaign.

Just three stops ahead of teammate Budda Baker, Hicks also tacked on nine pass defenses, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. The production was a far cry from the four-year stint to begin his career with the Eagles, which was plagued by injuries (he played 43 of a possible 64 contests). Assuming the change of scenery has stabilized his medical chart, Hicks will be among the top IDPs to target for the 2020 season.