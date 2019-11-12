Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Gets second pick of season

Hicks recorded nine tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and one interception during Sunday's 30-27 defeat at Tampa Bay.

Hicks has yet to miss a defense snap through 10 games, and his weekly stat lines reflect as much, as Sunday's tackle total helped him set a new career high with 98. He now ranks second in the entire NFL to only the Packers' Blake Martinez (102) in the category, while tacking on two picks, two forced fumbles and a half sack. Such production places Hicks among the unquestioned top-tier IDPs at his position.