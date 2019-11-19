Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Huge game against 49ers

Hicks recorded 12 tackles, one sack and one interception during Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.

It was a heck of a day for the fifth-year linebacker who now has three picks in his last five games. While this is only the second time he's topped one sack in a season, Hicks leads the league with 111 total tackles and there isn't any reason to think he'll slow down as long as this Arizona defense struggles to get off the field.