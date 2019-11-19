Play

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Huge game against 49ers

Hicks recorded 12 tackles, one sack and one interception during Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.

It was a heck of a day for the fifth-year linebacker who now has three picks in his last five games. While this is only the second time he's topped one sack in a season, Hicks leads the league with 111 total tackles and there isn't any reason to think he'll slow down as long as this Arizona defense struggles to get off the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories