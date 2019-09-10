Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles

Hicks recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) across 88 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Lions.

Hicks was all over the field Sunday, as he led the team in tackles, including two for a loss. He also played in every defensive snap for the Cardinals. With a performance like this, the former Eagle is putting himself on the map as a potential IDP breakout candidate.

