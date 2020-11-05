Hicks (ankle/wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Hicks is tied for the team lead with Budda Baker, boasting 59 tackles through seven outings. That's a 16-game pace of 135 -- 15 shy of his 2019 tally -- but Hicks is tending to both ankle and wrist injuries. Considering he got in the practice field Wednesday, it's a good enough sign Hicks is trending toward an appearance Sunday versus the Dolphins. However, it may not be confirmed until the Cardinals' final Week 9 practice report.
