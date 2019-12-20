Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited on Thursday
Hicks (calf) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Hicks took a step in the right direction by practicing Thursday despite it being limited in scope. The linebacker missed Wednesday's session. If Hicks is able to ramp up to full activity Friday, it's a good bet he'll be on the field Sunday in Seattle.
