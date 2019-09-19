Play

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited participant Thursday

Hicks (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hicks' limited participation Thursday is an upgrade from his non-participation in Wednesday's practice. The 27-year-old has expressed confidence in his status for Sunday's game against Carolina. Through two games this season, Hicks has racked up 25 total tackles, which ranks as the second-most in the league behind Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly, who each own 26 tackles.

