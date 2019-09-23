Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Makes 10 tackles in loss

Hicks recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

Hicks has played every snap on defense in each of the Cardinals' three contests thus far and is locked in as a key starter in Arizona's linebacker corps. The fifth-year pro has yet to log less than 10 tackles in a contest this season, and he's a valuable IDP asset heading into a Week 4 divisional tilt against Seattle.

