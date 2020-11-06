Hicks (ankle/wrist) was taken off the injury report after a full practice Friday and doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against Miami, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hicks was limited in practice earlier this week by a pair of injuries, but he overcame them to practice fully Friday and is primed to start at linebacker against the Dolphins. He has been a tackling machine this season, racking up 59 through seven games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited by pair of injuries•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tending to unknown injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Double digits in tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Compiles another nine tackles•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Racks up 12 tackles•