Hicks (ankle/wrist) was taken off the injury report after a full practice Friday and doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against Miami, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hicks was limited in practice earlier this week by a pair of injuries, but he overcame them to practice fully Friday and is primed to start at linebacker against the Dolphins. He has been a tackling machine this season, racking up 59 through seven games.