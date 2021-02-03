Hicks (neck) totaled 118 tackles (78 solo, 11.5 for loss), four pass defenses and one interception in 16 appearances during the 2020 season.

Hicks didn't come close to matching his monstrous debut 2019 campaign with the Cardinals, when he had 150 tackles, three picks, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Having said that, he displayed durability, playing in every game for second straight season after missing 21 of 64 contests in his first four years with the Eagles. Hicks has two years remaining on his contract, so he'll continue to clog up the middle of Arizona's defense with stud safety Budda Baker.