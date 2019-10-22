Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Picks off pass Sunday

Hicks produced seven tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackle for loss and one interception during Sunday's 27-21 road victory against the Giants.

Hicks opened the campaign with four straight outings with double-digit tackles, totaling 48 in all. In three games in the meantime, he's averaged just 7.3 stops per contest, but his IDP performance was salvaged Sunday with a first-quarter interception. Look for Hicks to keep up the pace Week 8 against the Saints' relatively balanced offense.