Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Picks off pass Sunday
Hicks produced seven tackles (four solo), 0.5 tackle for loss and one interception during Sunday's 27-21 road victory against the Giants.
Hicks opened the campaign with four straight outings with double-digit tackles, totaling 48 in all. In three games in the meantime, he's averaged just 7.3 stops per contest, but his IDP performance was salvaged Sunday with a first-quarter interception. Look for Hicks to keep up the pace Week 8 against the Saints' relatively balanced offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Accrues just six tackles in Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: All over field during Week 4 loss•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Makes 10 tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tending to groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...