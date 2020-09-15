Hicks managed six tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss during Sunday's 24-20 victory in San Francisco.

While racking up the third-most tackles (150) in the NFL last year, Hicks had two outings with five stops and two more with six. Considering he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps and a fair number on special teams for the 17th consecutive contest as a Cardinal this past Sunday, his second year in Arizona has a good chance to replicate his 2019 performance. Hicks will attempt to bounce back Sunday versus the Washington Football Team.