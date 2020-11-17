Hicks had eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 32-30 victory over the Bills.

Hicks leads the Cardinals with 74 stops, and his 8.5 tackles for loss are second only to Haason Reddick's 10.5. The middle of the team's defense is banged up at the moment, with three starters -- free safety Budda Baker (groin/ankle, limited), inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (calf, DNP) and strong safety Jalen Thompson (shoulder, DNP) -- all appearing on Monday's estimated practice report. If any of the trio are sidelined Thursday at Seattle, Hicks could be poised for his fourth outing of 10-plus tackles of the season.