Play

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Quiet day against Steelers

Hicks recorded five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-17 defeat against the Steelers.

Hicks came into Week 14 leading the NFL in tackles, but a slow game in which each team ran only 57 plays limited the linebacker's production. He will have a chance to yet again put up double-digit tackle numbers next week against the Browns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories