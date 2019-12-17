Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Racks up 10 tackles Sunday

Hicks notched 10 tackles (nine solo) and one tackle for loss during Sunday's 38-24 victory against the Browns.

With double-digit tallies in eight of 14 games this season, Hicks leads all Cardinals with 130 tackles, good for fifth-most in the league and exactly five more than teammate Budda Baker. Hicks has supplemented his line with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks, helping to establish himself as an IDP force after an injury-filled four years with the Eagles.