Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Ready to go Sunday

Hicks (groin) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks elevated to full practice participation Friday. He has played every defensive snap this season, registering 25 tackles (ranks third in the league) and a pass breakup. Hicks is a solid IDP asset for Week 3, as the Panthers will be without Cam Newton and may focus on the ground game.

