Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Ready to go Sunday
Hicks (groin) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Hicks elevated to full practice participation Friday. He has played every defensive snap this season, registering 25 tackles (ranks third in the league) and a pass breakup. Hicks is a solid IDP asset for Week 3, as the Panthers will be without Cam Newton and may focus on the ground game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tending to groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Double-digit tackles again•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Headed to desert•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Notches career high in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3