Hicks posted eight tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 26-7 road win over the Giants.
Hicks hasn't put up double-digit tackles since Week 6, but he's been consistent in seven contests in the meantime, averaging exactly seven stops per game. Because he rarely contributes turnovers or sacks, the output isn't exactly appealing for IDP purposes, but fantasy managers at least know what to expect with the aforementioned steady weekly output.
