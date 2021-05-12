The Cardinals are giving Hicks permission to seek a trade, after the team drafted fellow linebacker Zaven Collins at No. 16 overall, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Cardinals seemingly want their two most recent first-round picks to be the starting inside linebackers, with Collins joined by Isaiah Simmons in a 3-4 base front. Hicks is coming off back-to-back seasons with 16 starts and triple-digit tackles, also adding 10 PDs, four INTs, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks through two years in Arizona. The veteran linebacker turns 29 in June, at which point he may already be with a new team.