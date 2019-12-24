Play

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Six tackles in upset victory

Hicks recorded six tackles and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 27-13 victory over Seattle.

On 3rd-and-three with Seattle approaching the Cardinals' end zone, Hicks dropped running back Travis Homer for a loss to hold the Seahawks to a field goal. While not every game this season has gone as well as this one did, Hicks remains a huge part of this defense and his play will be critical towards Arizona's chances of upsetting the Rams in the season finale.

