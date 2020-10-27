Hicks left Sunday's game against the Seahawks during the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, Mason Kern of Sports Illustrated reports.

While the extent of Hicks' injury was previously unclear, it has been confirmed by multiple sources that it was Hicks' ankle that was injured. In the event that Hicks is out after the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo could slot in for additional snaps.