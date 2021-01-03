Hicks left Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
It is unsure if Hicks will return to Sunday's game after suffering a neck injury. The middle linebacker has consistently been a solid asset for the Cardinals' defense, and it is likely Tanner Vallejo or De'Vondre Campbell will take over Hicks' duties if unable to rejoin the matchup.
