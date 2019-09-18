Play

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tending to groin injury

Hicks didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite the DNP, Hicks told Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic on Wednesday that he's "fine" and will "be out there Sunday" against the Panthers. Hicks has made a smooth transition from Philadelphia to Arizona, matching Luke Kuechly for second in tackles in the NFL with 25 through two games. Assuming he puts his current health concern behind him, Hicks will look to keep up his torrid start to the season.

