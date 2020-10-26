Hicks didn't take the field late in the fourth quarter and during overtime of Sunday's 37-34 win against the Seahawks due to an undisclosed injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prior to his departure, Hicks posted seven tackles (four solo), bringing his total on the season to 59 (tied for eighth in the NFL). On Monday, coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't touch base on the nature of Hicks' health concern, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. As a result, the general public may have to wait to get clarity on the injury, as the team has a Week 8 bye on the schedule.